Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

