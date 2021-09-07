Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

