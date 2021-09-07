Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,055 shares of company stock worth $12,897,625. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

