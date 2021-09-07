Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 450,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.