Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

