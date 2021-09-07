Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,119 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.