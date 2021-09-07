Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.61. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.