Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

