Telemus Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

