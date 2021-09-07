Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

