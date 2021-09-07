Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $4.63 million and $156,197.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00142056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00192623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.67 or 0.07669929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,815.14 or 0.99637361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.32 or 0.00920229 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

