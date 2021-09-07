PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.86 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $228,125.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00146444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.26 or 0.00739727 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

