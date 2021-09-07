Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.