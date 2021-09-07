Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.