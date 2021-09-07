Vistry Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,258.50 ($16.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,175.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.01.

VTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 552 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock valued at $725,070.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

