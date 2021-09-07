Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $265,014.13

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $265,014.13 and $53,509.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00146444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.26 or 0.00739727 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

