Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $17.38 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

