Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,454 ($19.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,532.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,752.08. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,031 ($26.54).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

