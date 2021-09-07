Barclays Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 388

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 282.10 ($3.69) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 841 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders purchased a total of 2,751 shares of company stock worth $733,453 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

