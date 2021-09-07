EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 21.55 ($0.28) on Friday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £406.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

