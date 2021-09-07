The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 757.80 ($9.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 759.20 ($9.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 712.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.60.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

