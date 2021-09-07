35,000 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

CCO stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

