Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.