Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,504 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

