Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 322 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

