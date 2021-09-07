Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

GGG stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.