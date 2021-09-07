Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.