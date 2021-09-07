Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $332.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average is $261.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

