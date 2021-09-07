iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

