Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.