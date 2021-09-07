Level Four Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Target by 26.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 64,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 32.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

