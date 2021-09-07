Level Four Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $275.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average of $249.69.

