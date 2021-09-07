Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

