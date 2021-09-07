Bp Plc Has $2.56 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.05. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.