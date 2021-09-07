Kava Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00085356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00340169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

