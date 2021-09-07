Bp Plc Purchases 397 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bp Plc lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $9,459,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

