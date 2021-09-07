PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

