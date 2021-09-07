Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,106,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

