Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 763.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,606,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000.

Shares of VB opened at $228.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

