Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $679.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

