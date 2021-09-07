Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.14 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

