Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $571.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

