Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

