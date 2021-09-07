Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

