Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

