Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,143 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,411 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

