Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

