Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have commented on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

