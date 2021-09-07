Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.32 on Friday. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

