Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. International Paper reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

